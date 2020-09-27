https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/518480-durbin-democrats-can-slow-supreme-court-confirmation-perhaps-a

Senate Minority Whip Dick DurbinRichard (Dick) Joseph DurbinHawley warns Schumer to steer clear of Catholic-based criticisms of Barrett Two Judiciary Democrats say they will not meet with Trump’s Supreme Court pick Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for SCOTUS confirmation hearings before election MORE (D-Ill.) said Sunday that the Democrats can “slow” the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett “perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at most.”

Durbin countered suggestions from Adam Jentleson, a deputy chief of staff for former Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidSupreme Court fight pushes Senate toward brink The Supreme Court vacancy — yet another congressional food fight Trump seeks to turn around campaign with Supreme Court fight MORE (D-Nev.), that Senate Democrats could delay Barrett’s confirmation by denying unanimous consent to meet and holding a series of quorum calls.

“That’s not good enough?” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosColbert implores Pelosi to update ‘weaponry’ in SCOTUS fight: ‘Trump has a literal heat ray’ Murkowski: Supreme Court nominee should not be taken up before election Cruz says Senate Republicans likely have votes to confirm Trump Supreme Court nominee MORE asked Durbin.

“I know Adam. I like Adam and respect him, but he’s wrong,” the Illinois senator responded.

“We could slow it down perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most, but we can’t stop the outcome,” he added. “What we should do is to address this now respectfully.”

Durbin said his caucus has “no procedural silver bullet” to delay the confirmation battle beyond the election.

“That’s true,” the Senate Democratic Whip told Stephanopoulos, adding that if two GOP senators beyond Sens. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election Supreme Court fight pushes Senate toward brink Democratic senator to party: ‘A little message discipline wouldn’t kill us’ MORE (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election Democratic senator to party: ‘A little message discipline wouldn’t kill us’ Poll: 57 percent of Americans think next president, Senate should fill Ginsburg vacancy MORE (R-Maine) decide against confirming Barrett ahead of the election, “then we could have a different timing, perhaps a different outcome.”

Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have said they will not meet with Barrett, straying from tradition.

When asked whether he would meet with Barrett, Durbin said he will “extend that courtesy, if she requests it, for at least a socially distanced, safe meeting, perhaps over the phone.”

“I want to be respectful,” he said. “We disagree on some things. And in terms of participating in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I’ll be there to do my job.”

Trump officially nominated Barrett on Saturday to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act Watch live: Trump holds campaign rally in Pennsylvania MORE’s seat on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg died on Sept. 18.

Barrett’s nomination came 38 days ahead of the presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHawley warns Schumer to steer clear of Catholic-based criticisms of Barrett Senate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election Harris slams Trump’s Supreme Court pick as an attempt to ‘destroy the Affordable Care Act’ MORE (R-Ky.) has committed to hold a vote on Trump’s nominee, despite his position in 2016 to block Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Senate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election Harris slams Trump’s Supreme Court pick as an attempt to ‘destroy the Affordable Care Act’ MORE’s confirmation hearing for being too close to the election. McConnell argues the situations are dissimilar because the White House and Senate majority are both held by Republicans.

Former President Obama nominated Garland nine months ahead of the 2016 election.

