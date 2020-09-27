https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/518471-dwayne-johnson-backs-biden-in-first-public-presidential

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson endorsed Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE Sunday morning, calling the November election “critical.”

“I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part,” Johnson said in a video he tweeted Sunday.

The actor and former wrestler describes a conversation on political issues he recently had with Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisPelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act What Kamala Harris’ VP nomination means to us Harris slams Trump’s Supreme Court pick as an attempt to ‘destroy the Affordable Care Act’ MORE (D-Calif.).

“I thought it was a great and extremely productive conversation that we had and as a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States,” Johnson said.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

The video includes a clip of the remote conversation between the three in which Johnson notes he has never made a public presidential endorsement before.

“You guys are both experienced to lead, you’ve done great things. Joe you’ve had such an incredible career, and you’ve led with such great compassion, heart, drive, and soul,” Johnson says. “Kamala you have been a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. Senator. You are smart and tough. I have seen you in those hearings.”

Johnson has been largely politically neutral in public in the past. He spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention and the same year appeared at a nonpartisan World Wrestling Entertainment voter registration event at the Democratic National Convention. He told Rolling Stone in 2018 that he voted for Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Senate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election In a season of bad ideas, one stands out MORE twice but did not vote in the 2016 election.

