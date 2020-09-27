http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HvKxpjWDJ8s/

Hollywood actor and former WWE super star Dwayne Johnson announced on Sunday in a five-minute video that he’s backing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the November election.

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris,” the Black Adam and Jumanji star wrote in a tweet that linked to the interview between he, Biden, and Harris. The actor listed “compassion, heart, drive, and soul” as reasons he’s backing Biden for president.

“I figured let’s kick this conversation off this way, by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become president and vice president of our great country,” Johnson says. “You guys are both experienced to lead, you’ve done great things. Joe you’ve had such an incredible career, and you’ve led with such great compassion, heart, drive, and soul. Kamala you have been a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. Senator. You are smart and tough. I have seen you in those hearings. And in my opinion, you’re a certified badass.”

A professional wrestling icon and A-list movie star, Johnson’s endorsement of Biden and Harris is a departure from years of what was a mostly apolitical public stance. Sure, he’s flirted with the idea of running for office. He told Good Morning America in May 2017 that being president was within his “skill set.” Johnson even earned the endorsement of Michael Moore. Johnson’s name was also dropped by Meryl Streep, when she was building a fictional presidential cabinet for Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier this summer, the Fast & Furious star threw down a full-fledged endorsement of Black Lives Matter, hammering President Donald Trump amid the protests and violence over the police involved death of George Floyd.

“Where is our leader at this time, when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain? Begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard,” Dwayne Johnson said in an Instagram video. “We must say the words Black Lives Matter.”

Johnson’s endorsement of Biden and Harris is the latest in a growing list of Hollywood figures who’ve backed the Democratic ticket, including Cher, Rob Reiner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Stewart, Jay Leno, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and John Legend. Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

