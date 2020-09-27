https://www.dailywire.com/news/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-backs-biden-in-first-ever-endorsement-calls-kamala-harris-certified-badass

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson issued his first-ever political endorsement Sunday after having a discussion with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past,” Johnson tweeted to his 14.8 million followers, along with a video. “In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing [Joe Biden] & [Kamala Harris]. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE[.]”

“I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part,” Johnson said in the video.

“I thought it was a great and extremely productive conversation that we had, and as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States,” Johnson said.

During his interview with the Democratic candidates, after Harris told Johnson she is “a huge fan” of his movies, the actor and former wrestler said, “I have never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or a vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career, so I figured let’s kick this conversation off this way, by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become president and vice president of our great country.”

Claiming both candidates are “obviously experienced to lead,” Johnson lavished Harris in particular with praise, saying, “You have been an attorney, a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. senator, smart, tough — I’ve seen you in those hearings and, in my opinion, you are a certified badass.”

“I am honored and thank you for that. That’s a huge compliment from you,” a laughing Harris replied.

Johnson then asked the two how they planned to earn the respect of the American people when they are in the White House, to which Biden said, “By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth.”

“Our administration, DJ, is going to look like America,” Biden added. “It’s going to be representative of all of America.”

Harris answered the same question, saying, “To your point, DJ, so, it’s about trust, right? And, as we know, the nature of trust, is that, as Joe was saying and you’ve said, it’s a reciprocal relationship. You give and you receive trust. And one of the foundations of trust is truth.”

Johnson has largely avoided politics in the past, despite having spoken at the 2000 Republican National Convention and telling Rolling Stone in 2018 that he voted for President Barack Obama twice but abstained from voting in 2016.

