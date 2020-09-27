https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/editors-note-question-for-mobile-users-of-cfp/

I haven’t updated stories for several hours and this is why.

For 6 hours last night (from midnight until 6 am) and for 2 hours this morning, I’ve been trying to solve the ‘cropping’ issue for tweets on mobile phones.

To explain briefly, starting in July, phone users started to complain about tweets being cropped.

I made a change last night that fixed the problem (at least for my phone) but it doesn’t seem to have worked for everyone. I am going to put a few tweets in this story right below here.

Here is a description of events from the person who filmed the first video (they requested anonymity) pic.twitter.com/8UIBITyYtu — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 26, 2020

In addition to #NFLboycott, now I can add #NCAAboycott to the list. 👎 Bunch of PANERING jack ass morons falling right into the liberal trap of BL-BOOSHIT! Players and coaches on both teams took a knee ahead of todays Florida vs. Ole Miss football game. pic.twitter.com/k5GiQNXgxf — 💫 Arizona KAL ..the🎯riginal 🏹 (@RightWingLawMan) September 26, 2020

Let me know in comments if you can see the entire tweet or if it’s cropped.

I provided a few examples above.

Remember, this question is for mobile phone users only.