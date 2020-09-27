https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-democrat-thought-leader-alyssa-milano-speaks-trumps-unprecedented-scotus-nomination-gets-spanked-history/

Democrat thought leader Alyssa Milano was very upset with President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court on Saturday.

After Judge Barrett’s nomination Milano tweeted out her disgust:

Milano was very upset with this unprecedented pick.
Except that it wasn’t unprecedented. It has occurred several times in our country’s history.

David Shafer set her straight.

Not only did Woodrow Wilson and Dwight D Eisenhower appoint SCOTUS nominees in election years but it has happened several times in US history.

One Twitter user replied on her comment thread with a graph.

Once again, Milano has no idea what she’s talking about.

