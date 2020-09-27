https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-democrat-thought-leader-alyssa-milano-speaks-trumps-unprecedented-scotus-nomination-gets-spanked-history/

Democrat thought leader Alyssa Milano was very upset with President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court on Saturday.

After Judge Barrett’s nomination Milano tweeted out her disgust:

Never before in our nation’s history has a Supreme Court Justice been nominated and installed while a presidential election is already underway. It defies every precedent and every expectation of a nation where the people are sovereign and the rule of law reigns. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video

Milano was very upset with this unprecedented pick.

Except that it wasn’t unprecedented. It has occurred several times in our country’s history.

David Shafer set her straight.

Except when Woodrow Wilson replaced the Chief Justice who resigned to run against him in 1916 or when Dwight Eisenhower appointed William Brennan three weeks before the 1956 election or when it happened a half dozen other times during a Presidential election year. https://t.co/vdN9uEd7V5 — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) September 27, 2020

Not only did Woodrow Wilson and Dwight D Eisenhower appoint SCOTUS nominees in election years but it has happened several times in US history.

One Twitter user replied on her comment thread with a graph.

I realize facts might be too difficult for you to grasp. Maybe this graph will help you. If not, I suggest remedial 3rd grade, smarty pants. You’re an attorney? pic.twitter.com/u9NrxXeW9N — Mail-in=FRAUD! (@magonzo02) September 28, 2020

Once again, Milano has no idea what she’s talking about.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

