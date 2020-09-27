https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-president-trump-dancing-village-people-pennsylvania-rally-huge-hit-video/

President Trump announced his third nominee for the US Supreme Court on Saturday.

The president nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump then flew to Middleton, Pennsylvania for another monster rally with supporters.

Press reports estimated 17,000 supporters turned out to see President Trump in Middleton, Pennsylvania.

After closing the rally President Trump stood on stage and danced some as YMCA by the Village People played in the background.

Radio host and Women for Trump organizer Rose Tennent shared the video with The Gateway Pundit after the rally last night.

Thanks Rose!

