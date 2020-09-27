https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-louisville-riot-u-haul-driver-arrested-according-leaked-internal-documents/

The driver of the U-Haul rented out to Holly Zoller of the Bail Project was arrested and the truck was taken into police custody, according to internal logs from the rental company that were leaked to the Gateway Pundit.

It was not clear if Zoller was still driving the truck when the arrest occurred, as her name is not listed in the note.

An internal note at 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday reads, “State Trooper called me asking for the customer’s info. Name, Person was arrested and police have truck.”

The pre-parked truck was loaded with shields painted with anti-police messages, umbrellas, gas masks, and other riot supplies.

Anarchists pulling Antifa signs and shields out of a pre-parked UHaul truck in Louisville pic.twitter.com/Bm2g800mTI — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 23, 2020

At 1:46 a.m. on Thursday, a note was added to the record from Senior Management that read “DO NOT ADD ANY FURTHER NOTES TO THIS CONTRACT,” likely because the records had been leaked online by this point.

In a leaked phone call between Zoller and a person pretending to work for U-Haul, she admitted that they were using the truck to drop off supplies for rioters.

“I just drove a truck and dropped items off,” Zoller says in the call.

Zoller is not currently listed as an inmate in the Kentucky system, but it is likely that if she was the one arrested, she would have made bail.

Her organization, The Bail Project, claims to have paid bail for 12,096 criminals to date. Multiple people on the board of the organization were Soros Fellows.

According to her bio on the Bail Project website, Zoller “has organized around anti-fascist movements. Prior to joining TBP, Holly owned a gardening company, worked as a sous chef, and as a professional organizer. Holly lives in Louisville with her three daughters.”

The secondary contact for the U-Haul rental was listed as Keirreanna Munoz.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the Louisville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police and will update this story if a response is provided.

