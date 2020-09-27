https://www.outkick.com/covid-test-human-error-blamed-for-canceling-georgia-state-charlotte-game/
Here’s something we haven’t heard yet from the Year of COVID. It turns out the positive COVID tests that resulted in the Georgia State-Charlotte game being canceled this weekend weren’t positive at all and human error is being blamed. That’s right, the tests were read wrong.
Georgia State said the four positive tests were the first the school had experience in three weeks across the school’s athletic program. Out of caution, they called off the game, but then the news came in. The tests were wrong.
“Friday afternoon, as we were loading the buses to play a football game at Charlotte, we were informed that four individuals out of 135 had tested positive for coronavirus from our third test in four days as part of our protocol to play. Through contract tracing, we identified 17 others, including one coach, who would require quarantining,” GSU athletic Charlie Cobb said in a statement. “These were our first positive test results in three weeks among our athletics programs, which since April have experienced a positivity rate of 1.7 percent. Out of an abundance of caution for the rest of our team and Charlotte, we could not in good conscience put our team on the bus and play a game.
“As part of our protocols, we tested the individuals again Friday afternoon and were informed by our lab Friday night that none tested positive. They also retested the swabs from Thursday and all tested negative as well. It was at this point that the lab director informed our medical staff that a human error Friday morning caused the error in test results.
“The disappointing news is that we could have played on Saturday. More importantly, the positive news is we are not dealing with an outbreak at this time. We appreciate the professionalism shown by (Charlotte athletic director) Mike Hill and Coach (Will) Healy throughout the past 48 hours. We look forward to hosting East Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Center Parc Stadium.”
