Here’s something we haven’t heard yet from the Year of COVID. It turns out the positive COVID tests that resulted in the Georgia State-Charlotte game being canceled this weekend weren’t positive at all and human error is being blamed. That’s right, the tests were read wrong.

Georgia State said the four positive tests were the first the school had experience in three weeks across the school’s athletic program. Out of caution, they called off the game, but then the news came in. The tests were wrong.

Brutal: The positive COVID tests that caused Georgia State to postpone Saturday’s scheduled game at Charlotte turned out to be the result of errors in reading the test results. — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 27, 2020

