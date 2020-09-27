https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518526-former-trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-hospitalized-after-threatening

Former Trump campaign manager Brad ParscaleBradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE has reportedly been hospitalized after a tense exchange with police in which he was armed, barricaded himself in his home and threatened to harm himself, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Authorities told the Sun-Sentinel that Parscale’s wife called police saying he was at their Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home with guns and threatening to harm himself.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun-Sentinel the encounter at Brad Parscale’s home was short and authorities were able to obtain help for Parscale.

He was taken to a hospital.

In a statement to ABC News, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh called Parscale “a member of our family and we all love him” and offered support “in any way possible.”

DEVELOPING…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

