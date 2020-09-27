https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/former-trump-campaign-manager-parscale-hospitalized-after-threatening-arm?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken by police to a south Florida hospital Sunday after a 911 call from his wife about a possible suicide attempt and brief standoff with police.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. and was reported first by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Police were dispatched to Parscale’s Ft. Lauderdale home after his wife called to say that her husband has threatened to harm himself and had firearms in the home.

Parscale was the director of digital advertising operation in the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and was promoted to campaign manager for the 2020 reelection effoft. However, he was demoted and replaced in July by GOP strategist Bill Stepien after polls showed Trump trailing in polls to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said in a statement to reporters. “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

