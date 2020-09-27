https://nypost.com/2020/09/26/michael-cohen-spotted-taking-a-walk-through-central-park/

Prison is just a walk in the park if you’re Michael Cohen, as these new photos show.

President Trump’s former fixer spent Friday morning ambling through Central Park, where he greeted a well-wisher, sat on a tree-shaded bench and chatted animatedly on his cell phone.

The now-disbarred attorney remains on “home confinement” due to prison coronavirus concerns — two-thirds into his three-year federal sentence for lying to Congress, tax evasion and campaign finance shenanigans.

Cohen, who lives on the Upper East Side, on Friday avoided his favorite fancy neighborhood restaurants, Avra and Le Bilboquet, and the kind of in-your-face display of leisurely luxury dining that got him in trouble in July.

But he’s apparently allowed to take in the fresh air occasionally, as he did in a pedestrian-looking pair of jeans and a hoodie for an hour on Friday.

A savvy shutterbug at one point even noted Cohen strolling along the same stretch of park where Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew were photographed together in 2010.

Cohen has been otherwise spending his furlough online retweeting praise for his anti-administration tell-all book, “Disloyal,” and promoting his new podcast, “MeaCulpa.”

He has also been busy recently flogging both on television, including in taped interviews from his Trump Park Avenue apartment for NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Cohen, 54, was sprung from Otisville prison in upstate New York in May by the federal Bureau of Prisons after arguing that his confinement left him at risk of catching coronavirus.

He said in court documents that he has suffered from pre-existing pulmonary issues.

But Cohen quickly caught flack in July, after The Post reported he’d been dining out in his neighborhood, and caught him eating at Le Bilboquet with his wife, Laura, and another couple.

His lawyers insisted then that the neighborhood jaunts did not violate the terms of his furlough.

And though federal prison and probation officials quickly yanked him back into Otisville, Cohen ultimately won the right to remain at home.

Attempts to reach Cohen’s attorneys and Bureau of Prisons officials were not successful.

His sentence is not set to expire until Nov. 22, 2021, according to the BOP website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

