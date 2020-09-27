https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/friendly-fire-cnns-conspiracy-theory-trumps-ties-russia-debunked-ny-times/

Thanks New York Times!

The New York Times published another report on Sunday on President Trump’s taxes.

President Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, and nothing in 10 of the prior 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made. Read the takeaways from our exclusive look at decades of Trump’s tax records. https://t.co/XpNCUbPfDn — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2020

The New York Times did not damage the president but they did debunk CNN.

Back in July 2016 CNN reported that President Trump’s tax returns could tie him to Russia.

Today we know that was fake news too.

Via Mike Cernovich:

CNN’s 2016 conspiracy theory debunked today by New York Times💀 https://t.co/GX85mQWeST — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 27, 2020

Here’s an image of the tweet in case it disappears from CNN timeline.

