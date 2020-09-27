https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/friendly-fire-cnns-conspiracy-theory-trumps-ties-russia-debunked-ny-times/

Thanks New York Times!

The New York Times published another report on Sunday on President Trump’s taxes.

The New York Times did not damage the president but they did debunk CNN.

Back in July 2016 CNN reported that President Trump’s tax returns could tie him to Russia.
Today we know that was fake news too.

Via Mike Cernovich:

Here’s an image of the tweet in case it disappears from CNN timeline.

