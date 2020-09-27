https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/gateway-pundit-talks-jenna-ellis-senior-legal-trump-campaign-adviser-campaign-strategy-fight-democrat-attempts-steal-election/

If you are not willing to fight the Communists you will be ruled by the Communists.

The Democrats cheered another victory on Tuesday after officials in North Carolina agreed to accept late ballots up until November 12 and to establish ballot drop off stations (ballot harvesting).

The Democrats in Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania have also passed similar measures in order to steal the election.

North Carolina’s new guidance and consent decree passed this week means the state agrees to:

Count ALL ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 11/12 – a whopping 9 days after the election!

Allow voters to correct their rejected mail ballots

Establish ballot drop-off stations (ballot harvesting)

Ballot harvesting is illegal in most states.

In Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Democrat activists dressed in black robes have fundamentally rewritten state election laws. Among their various revisions to these crucial laws.

If Democrats were able to steal Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina they would add 61 electoral votes to their tally and could very likely win the election.

And the ONLY way Democrats can win this year is stealing. Democrats do not have a message or a candidate.

On Saturday we spoke with Constitutional Law Attorney and Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump Campaign, Jenna Ellis. We asked Jenna about the Trump Campaign initiative to fight these unconstitutional attempts at Democrats to steal the election in 2020.

Democrats are already planting the narrative: If Trump wins, they will claim he lost and is fighting an illegitimate election integrity battle because he’s just unwilling to peacefully transfer power. https://t.co/eg2HLlEGIu — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 26, 2020

** The Trump Campaign recently launched the Lawyers for Trump Coalition and the Protect the Vote website.

From the Protect the Vote website:

The RNC and the Trump campaign are aggressively fighting back against the Democrats’ assault on the integrity of our elections. All across the country, Democrats are trying to use coronavirus and the courts to legalize ballot harvesting, implement a nationwide mail-in ballot system, and eliminate nearly every safeguard in our elections. Voters are on our side. Nearly two-thirds (62%) say there is fraud in U.S. elections, and that fraud would concern them under Democrats’ nationwide mail-in ballot system. Americans overwhelmingly approve of the safeguards Democrats are suing to eliminate like signature matching (84%), voter identification (80%), and a ballot receipt deadline of election day (83%). Voters also oppose (67%) allowing campaign workers to collect mail-in ballots, a practice known as ballot harvesting. Americans deserve to have confidence in their elections, and we will not stand idly by while Democrats try to sue their way to victory in November.

Jenna says there are constitutional issues to consider along with election law in each state, including equal protection and the right to vote without disenfranchisement.

Jenna Ellis said, “We will fight in every Court we have to in order to guarantee the American people free and fair elections that are constitutionally protected.” She added, “This also isn’t just about the presidential election. It affects every election all the way down ticket. If 2020 has taught us anything, state and local elections matter too.”

And, Jenna added, “The Democrats are hoping the American people think Trump is focusing on the presidential election, but he is concerned about ALL elections. I’ve had many conversations with him about the importance of free and fair elections for all Americans and he cares deeply about our right to vote and the principle of one eligible person, one vote. Either diluting the vote through fraud or disenfranchising Americans through votes cast aside is not our system.”

Jenna told Trump voters to check out “Protect the Vote” for updates on the battles ahead against Democrat attempts to steal the 2020 election.

