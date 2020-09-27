https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/giuliani-christie-helping-playing-role-biden-trumps-debate-prep?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump says that personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are helping him prep for his debate Tuesday night against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“We had a little debate prep before we came here,” Trump told reporters Sunday at the White, while gesturing to Christie and Giuliani who were seated in the briefing room.

Trump said each has played the role of Biden, in preparation for the candidate’s first debate, in Cleveland.

The first of the three scheduled debates will cover such topics as the Supreme Court, the coronavirus, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the integrity of the U.S. election system.

The debate will be hosted by Fox News, with the cable news channel’s Chris Wallace as the moderator.

