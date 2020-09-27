https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/global-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-1-million?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As the world continues grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the global death toll has surpassed 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has had more than 205,000 coronavirus deaths, while Brazil has more than 142,000 and India has more than 95,000.

The number of cases worldwide is greater than 33 million. There have been more than 7.1 million cases in the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

