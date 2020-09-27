https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2020/09/27/double-standard-john-cornyn-wonders-if-dems-will-hold-to-the-ginsburg-rule-when-questioning-amy-coney-barrett/

Just how badly will Senate Democrats conduct themselves when interrogating Judge Amy Coney Barrett during the confirmation process for her Supreme Court nomination?

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) remembers a certain questioning tradition that was started under the leadership of then-senator Joe Biden.

The Ginsburg Rule basically holds that questioners don’t ask for declarations about specific cases.

Cornyn shows that the rule is not an unfounded judicial principle.

Again the question, how will Democrats conduct themselves?

After all, the Senate’s role in the process is to “advise and consent.”

But if the most recent SCOTUS confirmations are any indication, one party seems to believe the Senate’s function is to demand and control.

