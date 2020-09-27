https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/go-hacks-fake-news-ny-times-focus-trumps-tax-returns-rather-biden-familys-cash-russian-hookers-moscow-millions/

For years the liberal press and Democrat politicians have pressured President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Of course, their insistence on seeing Trump’s returns makes it likely that they already knew what was in the returns — which was likely leaked to them by partisan hacks in the Internal Revenue Service. Since Obama served as president we suddenly have trusted US institutions like the IRS, FBI and DOJ loaded with partisan Democrats who put their corrupt liberal politics before integrity and the rule of law.

On Sunday The New York Times reported on President Trump’s tax returns saying the president did not pay taxes some years because of huge losses.

The NY Times found NOTHING on Russia nor any of the phony scandals the anti-Trump publication has been reporting on for years.

This must have been a huge disappointment.

New York Times says Trump paid no taxes in some years, because of huge losses. They found nothing on Russia and no Michael Cohen. They confirmed he has been under audit a long time. And nothing illegal, apparently — except the IRS leak.https://t.co/jHsrA9qriQ via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 27, 2020

This comes days after the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees released their report on on Hunter Biden, Burisma and massive Biden family corruption.

The report was devastating for Joe and Hunter Biden and revealed Hunter sent “thousands of dollars” to people who appear to be involved in the sex industry, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine!

But rather than reporting HONESTLY to their readers the New York Times decided to re-run President Trump’s tax returns.

This is why NO ONE trusts the fake news mainstream media.

The liberal media has been leaking and reporting on Trump’s tax returns for years now.

