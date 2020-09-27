https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/09/27/hilarious-kamala-harris-calls-long-dead-tupac-best-rapper-alive-n973094

Kamala Harris appeared at the virtual NAACP convention Friday and, like a lot of older people who try to sound hip, made an absolute fool of herself.

CNN commentator Angela Rye asked Harris, an Oakland native, who was the best rapper alive.

New York Post:

“Tupac,” Harris answered with little hesitation before Rye reminded her that the West Coast icon had passed away long ago. “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that,” Harris said with a laugh. Tupac has notoriously been the subject of baseless conspiracy theories that he faked his own death when he was fatally shot in 1996, which Rye appeared to jokingly reference. “Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on; I’m with you,” she laughed.

What’s worse, Harris couldn’t think of a living rapper at all.

The former San Francisco district attorney then struggled to name a living rapper — “there’s so many, you know?” she went on. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane,” Harris said, without elaborating. Eventually, she passed on the question. “That was not supposed to be a stumper,” Rye added.

I feel your pain, Kamala. I couldn’t name a rapper — living or dead, although the conspiracy theories about Biggie and Tupac being murdered by white cops instead of by black gang bangers are entertaining to watch dramatized.

This isn’t the first time that Harris has flubbed a question on Tupac. In February, 2019, while running for president, she appeared on the “Breakfast Club” radio show and proceeded to make a fool of herself.

The Fader:

When asked if she had ever smoked marijuana before, the former prosecutor replied affirmatively. “I have. And I did inhale,” Harris said, claiming to have smoked weed “in college.” She was then asked by Charlamagne Tha God what music she was listening to during her sesh, and she replied with some classics: “Oh yeah, definitely Snoop. Tupac for sure.” That timeline is a little bit shaky, however, as eagle-eyed Twitter user @joshieecs pointed out. Harris graduated years before Snoop or Tupac released their debut studio albums. Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 and UC Hastings College of the Law in 1989.

Kamala Harris claims to have smoked pot in college while listening to Tupac and Snoop. Tupac’s first album came out in 1991.

Snoop’s first album came out in 1993. Kamala Harris graduated college in 1986. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/8BU0h27I12 — victim of capitalism memorial (@joshieecs) February 11, 2019

Ooops.

The media has got to start fact-checking Kamala Harris. Perhaps they can start with this tweet she sent out after pro wrestler turned actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson endorsed Biden-Harris for president.

I’m a huge fan of everything from Fast & Furious to Jumanji, so this endorsement means a lot to me. Welcome to Team Joe, @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/iZwDAHGANN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 27, 2020

Is she really a “huge fan” of the F&F franchise and Jumanji or did she just pluck those examples out of a copy of How Old People Can Appear to be Relevant to Kids Today?

Indeed, Democrats have been cutting their hair (or not cutting it), wearing the clothes, adopting the lingo of the young since the 1960s — sometimes with painfully embarrassing results as Harris proved with her Tupac goofs. Won’t they ever learn just to act their age?

