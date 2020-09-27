http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lqz7c1WLnGc/

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities wasted little time Saturday launching a social media offensive against President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only did they attack her judicial record, they also launched personal insults.

“Amy is like a hybrid of Aunt Lydia and a Stepford wife,” Grammy-winning singer Diane Warren tweeted, referring to the Aunt Lydia villain in The Handmaid’s Tale.

“How much chalk can one blackboard stand?” actress Ellen Barkin tweeted, referring to Barrett’s voice.

“RBG turning in her grave,” actor Adam Goldberg tweeted.

Amy Coney Barrett, 48, currently serves as a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. A former clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett takes a strict “originalist” view of the Constitution that prioritizes the original text over subsequent interpretations. Her nomination is President Trump’s third pick for the high court, following Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Left-wingers fear Barrett’s positions on the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as well as abortion, due to her strong Catholic faith. Some have already launched smears against her and her family, questioning why Barrett and her husband adopted two children from Haiti.

Actress Ellen Barkin mocked Barrett’s voice and used the hashtag #stfuacb — as in, “shut the fuck up, Amy Coney Barrett.”

Actor Adam Goldberg claimed that the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg would be upset about Barrett’s nomination, even though Ginsburg was a close personal friend of Scalia.

Actor Jeffrey Wright called Barrett’s nomination “disgraceful.”

Actor Alec Baldwin insisted that Judge Barrett “is only another card that the Psycho turns over to destroy the Constitution.”

Debra Messing claimed that the president is pushing Barrett’s nomination so that “she can vote him in w/ contested election results.”

Actor Jon Cryer called Republican senators “lying, racist hypocrites” for their decision to hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination.

Actress Patricia Arquette appeared to allude to Barrett’s stance on abortion.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted the hashtag #NoSCOTUSforAmy.

Actor Ethan Embry claimed that Barrett is “unqualified” despite her impressive career on the bench and respect from those who disagree with her decisions.

Actress Kristen Johnston said that women are “fucked,” referring to Barrett’s association with the Catholic community known as People of Praise.

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn spread the debunked theory that People of Praise was the inspiration for The Handmaid’s Tale. Novelist Margaret Atwood has written that she was inspired to write the novel after visiting Afghanistan and seeing the oppressive Islamist clothing that women were forced to wear.

