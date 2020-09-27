https://flagandcross.com/icymi-ginsburg-on-nfl-players-kneeling-for-national-anthem-its-dumb-disrespectful/

If the mainstream media reported on these quotes from Ruth Bader Ginsburg about NFL players kneeling for the national anthem, a lot of lefties would be very, very disappointed.

Ginsburg and conservatives may not have agreed on most issues but at the end of the day, the former Supreme Court justice appeared to be a Democrat who actually loved her country.

Check this out, via Breitbart:

As America continues to reflect on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is notable to remember that she was not a supporter of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem.

“I think it’s really dumb of them,” Ginsburg said of Kaepernick’s protests during an interview with Katie Couric in October of 2016.

RBG added, “If they want to be stupid, there’s no law that should be preventive. If they want to be arrogant, there’s no law that prevents them from that. What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that.

Here are some reactions from the Twitter world on RBG’s passing…

