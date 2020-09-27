https://www.outkick.com/illinois-state-coach-quits-leaves-message-for-blm-on-his-way-out/

Illinois State offensive coordinator Kurt Beathard abruptly quit the program Wednesday and left a message on his door on the way out that read, “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.” According to The Pantagraph, there had been a back and forth going on inside the program over Black Lives Matter signage and Beathard, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Bobby Beathard, was in the middle of the drama.

Sources told the newspaper a Black Lives Matter sign had been removed from the Illinois State locker room. Beathard says he doesn’t know what happened to the poster.

“That locker room crap is wrong. I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it,” Beathard told the Pantagraph. “I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message,” he said referencing the All Lives Matter sign he left on his way out.

Tension has been building at ISU. In early September, AD Larry Lyons caught heat from athletes after he used an “All Redbird Lives Matter” message during a video conference.

Beathard, who lost his wife to cancer earlier this summer, seems to have finally hit his boiling point as the tension kept rising this month. On September 11, he wrote, “Tomorrow will be three months since I lost my best friend and love of my life. With all this crap the devil has stirred up in this world, think about and treasure what “really “ matters…Our God almighty and loved ones. Earnestly pray! I’m so jealous of all that have already gone “home” to be with Jesus. You’re smiling baby. I miss you so much! God is so good!”

Our hearts are saddened at the news of the passing of Karen Beathard, wife of our offensive coordinator Kurt, following her courageous battle against cancer. Our prayers and love go out to the entire Beathard family at this very difficult time. — Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) June 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

