Ilhan Omar connected ballot harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme — Full Video
Full story at Project Veritas…
3 short highlight clips from twitter…
LISTEN: @IlhanMN “ballot harvesters” take ballots from the elderly in Cedar-Riverside and Horn Towers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“They don’t give a shit about any Somali” #BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/cEPMi4hLdd
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 28, 2020
BREAKING: @IlhanOmar connected cash-for-ballots harvesting scheme EXPOSED
“Money is the king in everything”; harvester boasts harvesting HUNDREDS of 2020 absentee ballots ILLEGALLY! “Numbers do not lie…these here are all absentee ballots…my car is full…”#BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/cB2Bz31mSY
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 28, 2020
Omar campaign chair Ali Isse directly implicated in CASH FOR BALLOTS scheme!
“Money was brought by Ali (Isse) Gainey…the campaign chair of @IlhanMN and he is a staffer in her office”
“(Ali Isse Gainey) was coordinating EVERYTHING!”#BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/hdih5m8ULS
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 28, 2020
Breitbart has picked up the story…
Project Veritas has released the results of an investigation into alleged ballot harvesting by supporters of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, a key swing state in the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/seYegPRl3K
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 28, 2020
NY Post…
Project Veritas uncovers ‘ballot harvesting fraud’ in Minnesota: @mirandadevine @nypost #BallotHarvesting https://t.co/hN9yhKP24h
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 28, 2020
3-second clip…
VIDEO: @IlhanMN connected voter fraud ringleader @kingliban1 deleted a snapchat video showing the illegal #BallotHarvesting he was doing on July 2nd, 2020
“Two in the morning…Still hustling…”#BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/e4IZBagY4g
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 28, 2020