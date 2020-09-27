https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518503-jill-biden-shuts-down-jake-tappers-question-about-husbands-occasional-gaffe

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE’s wife, Jill Biden, shut down a question Sunday from CNN’s “Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe media’s misleading use of COVID-19 data Julia Louis-Dreyfus: ‘We can’t spend much time grieving’ Ginsburg Pence aide dismisses concerns rushed vote on Trump nominee will hurt vulnerable senators MORE” about any “gaffe” her husband may make.

“Oh, you can’t even go there,” Jill Biden told the “State of the Union” host, when he led into a question by noting the former vice president “has been known to make the occasional gaffe.”



“After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe,” Jill Biden added.

“I can’t even say the word gaffe?” Tapper asked.

“Nope. Done. It’s gone,” Jill Biden responded.

“Over, so over,” she said.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE has sought to make Joe Biden’s age and mental acuity an issue in the campaign, suggesting the Democrat has dementia and accusing Biden of having used drugs to improve his public performance. Trump renewed his call on Sunday for him and Biden to be drug tested before Tuesday’s debate.

Jill Biden told Tapper her husband is ready to face Trump on Tuesday in the first general election presidential debate.

“Oh, my gosh, yes, he’s ready,” Jill Biden said on CNN. “You know, one of the things I am excited for is, when the American people see Joe Biden up there on that stage, they’re going to see what a president looks like, someone who is, like I’m saying, calm, steady, strong, resilient. It’s like night and day between the two candidates. And so I can’t wait for the American people to see Joe, to see that statesman up there in front of the American public.”

Jill Biden also commended the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainCrenshaw looms large as Democrats look to flip Texas House seat Analysis: Biden victory, Democratic sweep would bring biggest boost to economy The Memo: Trump’s strengths complicate election picture MORE’s (R-Ariz.) wife, Cindy McCain, for endorsing Joe Biden for president.

“I think it took a lot of courage for her to come out and support Joe, being that she is a Republican,” she said, adding that it used to be more typical for lawmakers across the aisle to get along on a more personal level.

“But that’s the way, Jake, things used to be. I mean, Joe and John would argue about issues, and they would see things totally differently. But, at the end of the day, there we would be together having dinner or going on a trip together or whatever it was,” Jill Biden said. “I mean, there was true civility in government. And that’s what I think we should return to.”

Cindy McCain last week officially endorsed Biden, saying he is the “one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation.”

