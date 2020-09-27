https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-told-senate-1991-probably-dead-gone-2020-video/

Then-Senator Joe Biden told the senate in 1991 that he will likely be “dead and gone by 2020.”

Biden made these remarks during the senate confirmation hearing for justice Clarence Thomas.

“…Because the decision will affect what happens in this country long after Senator Biden is gone. Long after President Bush is gone….”If Justice Souter God-willing lives as long as the average age of the court now he’ll be making landmark decisions in year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability,” said Biden.

Biden thought he would be dead and gone by 2020 and here he is running for President of the United States from his basement because he is too feeble to hit the campaign trail.

TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video

WATCH:

Joe Biden 4/9/91 on confirming Justice:

“Decision will affect what happens in country long after Biden is gone…If Souter lives as long as average age #SCOTUS he’ll be making landmark decisions in year 2020. I’ll be dead & gone in all probability”

h/t @mattfleg @alexburnsNYT pic.twitter.com/3zjBmg9CtB — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

