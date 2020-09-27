https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-montana-wife-kidnapping-grandchild

A home invader attempted to kidnap the grandchild of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana on Saturday, according to authorities. Montana and his wife were able to stop the home intruder from abducting their 9-month-old grandkid.

The suspect, who police identified as Sodsai Dalzell, allegedly illegally entered Montana’s Malibu house through an unlocked door around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman reportedly removed the sleeping infant from a playpen that was located in the living room.

Montana and his wife Jennifer confronted the woman, who was holding the child in her arms, when she attempted to go upstairs with the infant. The couple attempted to “de-escalate the situation” and demanded Dalzell give back the child. After a brief struggle, Jennifer Montana was able to wrestle the child from Dalzell.

“Mr. Montana, and his wife Jennifer, confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild,” a statement from the LASD said. “A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspects arms.”

Dalzell fled the home but was quickly arrested nearby because Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly on the same block for an unrelated matter. Montana flagged down the deputies, and they arrested Dalzell.

“The suspect fled to a nearby house, where she was located and arrested by Malibu/Lost Hills Deputies,” police said.

The woman was reportedly charged with kidnapping and burglary charges.

The Montanas, the home intruder, and the 9-month-old child were unharmed, according to the LASD.

Montana, the former NFL star QB for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs retired after the 1994 season after winning four Super Bowls, thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Montana tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

