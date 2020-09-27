https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f70b7009c700521449ac77c
A man was in custody Sunday after he allegedly took an officer’s weapon and fired shots in an LAPD station in San Pedro, police said….
Members of the Minneapolis City Council are sharing their regrets on the collapsed pledge to dismantle the police saying the promise was ‘up to interpretation’….
Malabo, a 29-year-old male gorilla, managed to break through three doors to get to the indoor facilities of the Madrid Zoo while the zookeeper was getting on with the usual breakfast routine….
NFL star Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, saved one of their grandchildren from an intruder that allegedly snuck into a Malibu, California, home on Saturday and attempted to take the child…
On Sunday, CNN’s Brian Stelter held an interview Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairman Frank Fahrenkopf, which became focused on how the debates will…