https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/i-love-the-united-states-and-i-love-the-united-states-constitution-judge-amy-coney-barrett/

President Trump officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Judge Barrett, who was surrounded by her husband and seven children, declared her devotion to the nation and the law during remarks she delivered in the Rose Garden.

“I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution,” she said thunderous applause.

Barrett said she clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia more than 20 years ago.

“His judicial philosophy is mine, too,” she said. “A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policy makers and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they may hold.

Well, that’s good enough for me!

