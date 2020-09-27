https://www.theepochtimes.com/judge-temporarily-blocks-us-ban-of-tiktok-app-downloads_3516467.html

A woman walks past the headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of video sharing app TikTok, in Beijing on Sept. 16, 2020. (Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)

A federal district judge has ruled to temporarily grant China-based TikTok owner ByteDance a preliminary injunction, which will allow the app to remain available for download from U.S. app stores, AFP has reported.

The Trump administration’s ban of TikTok updates and downloads in the United States was set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday as ByteDance continues negotiations with U.S. companies Oracle and Walmart over a potential partnership deal.

However, further restrictions outlined by the Commerce Department for the popular video-sharing app—if the security of Americans’ data cannot be guaranteed—have not “at this time” been blocked, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington said in his ruling.

U.S. teen Feroza Aziz informs viewers about the Chinese Communist Party’s detention of at least 1 million Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China, in a video on TikTok, which was later censored. (Courtesy of Feroza Aziz/Twitter)

President Donald Trump in an August executive order (pdf) outlined Nov. 12 as the deadline for current app owner Bytedance to divest its U.S. assets, or see TikTok shutdown in the United States.