Following cast reunions of The Princess Bride and The West Wing, Wisconsin Democrats are importing more Hollywood celebrities in their effort to turn the state blue and send President Donald Trump packing. This time, the cast of HBO’s Veep, headed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will take part in a virtual reunion to raise money in the battleground state.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention, announced Saturday that the virtual Veep reunion will take place October 4. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the official invitation states.

In a video message, the multiple Emmy-winning star — whose father was a billionaire — urged fans to donate their hard earned money to help kick President Trump out of the White House.

“All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin,” Louis-Dreyfus said in the video. “You know, Trump can’t win reelection if he doesn’t win Wisconsin.”

She concluded: “Come and join us and be a part of winning Wisconsin, taking down Trump, and electing Joe Biden.”

Among the Veep cast members set to participate are Tony Hale. Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Timothy Simons, Clea DuVall, and Matt Walsh. Showrunner David Mandel will moderate the event.

The Veep reunion comes after Wisconsin Democrats hosted similar Hollywood cast reunions of the 1987 movie The Princess Bride and The West Wing. The Princess Bride reunion featured director Rob Reiner and cast members Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, and Mandy Patinkin.

The West Wing reunion featured appearances by actors Bradley Whitford, Joshua Malina, Janel Moloney, and Hrishikesh Hirway.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by a narrow margin after Hillary Clinton chose not to campaign in the state.

