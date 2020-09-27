https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/27/just-crickets-jonathan-turley-uses-bidens-lie-about-attending-delaware-state-university-to-decimate-media-in-brutal-thread/

Joe Biden isn’t the first Democrat the media have handled with kid gloves but C’MON MAN! If Trump had claimed he attended an HBCU school like Delaware State University (when he did not), the media would eviscerate him nonstop babbling about cultural appropriation and other white privilege nonsense.

Jonathan Turley spelled this out it in a far smarter way than we ever could.

Take a look:

It is not clear why the many media in attendance at the event did not ask when he attended a HBCU. Biden would be the first president to claim such a distinction. Alternatively, this would seem like an academic version of cultural appropriation.https://t.co/4VZRBQm95f — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 27, 2020

Oh, it’s clear to us why the many media in attendance didn’t say boo when Sleepy Joe lied.

They didn’t want to.

That ‘Joe Biden is the president we need because orange man bad’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself ya’ know.

…If President Trump made such a statement, every network and newspaper would be demanding clarification or proof. If this video is false, it is a major story. If it is true, it is an even greater story. Yet, once again, there has been virtually no media interest. Just crickets. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 27, 2020

Because it’s not true.

…The statement is so weird that there must be an alternative meaning, like teaching there (which the university also appears to deny) or launching his first political campaign from the campus. Otherwise, the clear impression is that he was a HBCU student. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 27, 2020

And the media seem fine with that.

Wait until we start seeing the tweets about how in touch Biden is with people of color because of his time at an HBCU.

You know it’s coming … and all based on a lie:

From Fox News:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden alleged on the campaign trail last year that he had jumpstarted his academic career at Delaware State University. However, according to a new report in The Washington Times, the historically Black college refutes Biden’s claims. The director of news service for Delaware State, Carlos Holmes, said that the former vice president was never a student, though he has made appearances on campus twice before for commencement speeches at the university in Dover.

Which is not actually attending the university.

So either an outright lie or another argument that Biden’s memory ain’t what it used to be and let’s be honest, it was never great.

***

