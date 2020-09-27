https://neonnettle.com/news/12712-bette-midler-urges-biden-to-kick-trump-in-the-nuts-for-murdering-200-000-people-

Liberal actress urges former Vice President to pummel Trump in Tuesday’s debate

on 27th September 2020 @ 9.00pm

Trump and Biden will hold their first debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio

Far-left actress Bette Midler has urged former Vice President Joe Biden to kick President Donald Trump “in the nuts” in the coming presidential debate on Tuesday on behalf of the 200,000 people she says the President “murdered.”

“I have to say this to#VicePresidentBiden, who is much more conservative than I “Sir, on Tuesday night you will be going toe to toe with a stupid, but wily street fighter,” Midler wrote.

“My advice is “KICK HIM IN THE NUTS!” And then do it again for the 200,000 people he murdered!”

Trump and Biden will hold their first debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio, as the final month of campaigning looms before the election.

Midler’s claim that 200,000 people were murdered by the President was in reference to the coronavirus

Midler’s claim that 200,000 people were murdered by the President was in reference to the coronavirus, which came from China and affected the entire world.

Health authorities have recorded 209,000 deaths across the United States, which is around 20 percent of the total global death toll.

This is not the first time Midler accused Trump of killing Americans due to the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, the actress said Trump had “30,000 corpses” on his hands due to his response to COVID-19.

Midler responded to Trump tweet criticizing the Obama administration’s “H1N1 Swine Flu” response:

“YOU SHOULD TALK, YOU RIDICULOUS, PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR A PUBLIC OFFICIAL! YOU HAVE 30,000 CORPSES ON YOUR HANDS.”

“Every single day, you cause death, destruction, and untold suffering. Four more years of your incompetence, and we won’t have a country left!.”

YOU SHOULD TALK, YOU RIDICULOUS, PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR A PUBLIC OFFICIAL! YOU HAVE 30,000 CORPSES ON YOUR HANDS. Every single day you cause death, destruction, and untold suffering. Four more years of your incompetence and we won’t have a country left! #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath #Loser https://t.co/oCpDmTgUaT — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 18, 2020

The ‘Beaches’ star then added the hashtags #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath and #Loser.”

Midler also claimed in July that “more people have died on #DonaldTrump’s watch than died in the bombing of Hiroshima.”

“More people have died on #DonaldTrump’s watch than died in the bombing of Hiroshima, one of the most horrific crimes ever perpetrated on humans,” Midler tweeted.

“As of today,” she said, “149,000 have died. #TrumpFailure”

