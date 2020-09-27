https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-mock-brad-parscale-following-report-on-mental-health-trump-campaign-responds-in-statement

Leftists mocked and made derisive comments on Sunday evening in response to news reports that former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized in Florida following threats he allegedly made about harming himself.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Numerous verified leftist Twitter accounts responded to the news by tweeting: “Only the best people” (examples here, here, and here).

Rob Gill wrote on Twitter: “Suicide is tragic. heartbreaking. But f*** Brad Parscale.”

Suicide is tragic. heartbreaking. But fuck Brad Parscale. — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) September 28, 2020

Far-left anti-gun activist Fred Guttenberg wrote that his “fight” to “reduce gun violence” also applied to those who he despises.

Chase Mitchell, who is an apparent Black Lives Matter supporter, wrote on Twitter: “Oh, they’re going with the ‘Shawshank Redemption warden’ ending.”

Another verified leftist wrote: “A lot of ppl are realizing that they’re about to spend their lives in federal prison, and I think that’s just beautiful. Your oligarchs will never protect you. You are a means to an end, and you’re a lot easier to take down than the man you served.”

