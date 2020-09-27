https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/09/27/liberals-go-amy-coney-barrett-attacking-adopted-children/

Amy Coney Barrett will be the next Supreme Court justice, it’s a fact. Mitch McConnell has the votes secured and her nomination will move forward. She will get a vote in the Senate before Election Day. She will be the ninth justice. All that said, her road to that seat on the country’s highest court will be a bumpy one for her and her family. It began before she was even formally announced on Saturday by President Trump.

I noticed that a particularly nasty line of attack was developing against ACB Friday night on Twitter. A Democrat staffer and activist posted a thread pondering if the adoption process for her two Haitian-born children was legit. The person even implied that maybe the children were snatched up and taken out of Haiti by “ultra-religious Americans”.

Senator Josh Hawley noticed and posted a response outing the Democrat staffer.

Read this from Democrat activist & Hill staffer. Questioning whether #AmyConeyBarrett *illegally* adopted her children from Haiti, maybe snatching them from birth parents! This is the Dem gameplan. Nothing but raw bigotry and hate. I promise you, this will not stand pic.twitter.com/JEMqhe05dY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 26, 2020

That person’s Twitter account is now private. The twit is a coward.

This kind of personal attack on the children of public figures is gut-wrenching. ACB keeps her family private. During her 2017 confirmation hearing for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, she spoke of her seven children, a rare occurrence. Five children are biological children, two are adopted. Also, her youngest child is a special needs child, he has Downs Syndrome.

“Emma is 16. The first apple of our eye,” Amy said during the hearing. “Vivian, directly next to Emma, is 13. Vivian is our miracle. Vivian joined our family—she was born in Haiti and she came home when she was 14 months old, and she weighed 11 pounds and she was so weak we were told she might never walk normally or speak. Today Vivian is a track star, and I assure you she has no trouble talking. Tess, sitting next to Vivian, is also 13 years old. Both in 8th grade. She’s one of the most compassionate and determined people that I know.” “John Peter is 10, and like Vivian, he was born in Haiti. He joined our family in 2010 when he was 3 years old after the devastating earthquake in Haiti,” she said. “Liam is 8. Typically curious 8-year-old. And Juliet is our spunky 6-year-old. Benjamin, our youngest, is 5. and Benjamin has special needs, and that presents unique challenges for all of us. But I think all you need to know about Benjamin’s place in the family is summed up by the fact the other children unreservedly identify him as their favorite sibling.”

That was three years ago. Now Vivian is 16 years old and John Peter is 13. They will hear and read all the ugliness thrown at their family. Their friends will question them about it, too. It’s unnecessary stress on minor children purely for political reasons. It’s disgusting. It brought back memories of the confirmation hearings of John Roberts in 2005. At that time, it was the New York Times doing the bidding of Democrats. A reporter was investigating the private adoption of his children. Roberts’ children were even younger than the Barrett children – Josie was 5 years old and Jack was 4. The Washington Post ran a story ridiculing the clothes the children wore for their father’s announcement.

Today, a tweeter went after ACB for “weaponizing her white womanhood” as a power grab and accused her of using her children as political props. Her Twitter account is now private, too. These hideous people are brave keyboard warriors until they start to get some blowback and then they hide behind private accounts.

Reporter Kelly O’Donnell tweeted a short video of ACB and her “large family” leaving their home in Indiana to travel to Washington, D.C. this morning. These kinds of nuanced jabs will continue, too. Next, we’ll be hearing about the carbon footprints of “large families”, you know. What I noticed was that the children were holding each other’s hands. It was a sweet look at how they protect each other.

NEW: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her large family left their Indiana home this afternoon dressed up for a special occasion. Our @GaryGrumbach on the scene for us. Announcement at 5pm at WH for Supreme Court nomination. pic.twitter.com/A4yVNo7jgE — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 26, 2020

Democrats are just warming up. The personal attacks will soon be combined with the professional attacks on ACB. Already I saw one tweet from a liberal woman complaining that ACB only has three years on the 7th Circuit. Someone quickly educated her that Justice Kagen had no time on any bench, so…

Democrat senators are showing their pettiness by stating they will not even bother to meet with ACB, as is tradition before confirmation hearings. Frankly, that works out fine by me. It will speed up the process.

Chuck Schumer is leading the charge that ACB’s appointment on the Supreme Court means the end of health care and everyone will die, or something. Democrats are really hammering on the Trump administration’s lawsuit against Obamacare now pending in the Supreme Court. They claim that scare tactics about health care coverage worked for them in the 2018 election cycle and they intend to do the same now for the November general election.

“By nominating Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court, President Trump has put Americans’ health care at grave risk,” Schumer said at an after-dark press conference in New York City. “And as COVID-19 continues and we need more health care, the nomination by President Trump of Amy Coney Barrett will mean less health care for over 100 million Americans.” “Health care is the most important issue on the ballot to Americans and as Americans learn Judge Barrett’s views on health care and so many other issues, she will become less and less popular, and hopefully they will call their senators and say ‘don’t vote for someone who will take away my health care,’” Schumer said.

The American people should make no mistake: A vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats are fighting for Americans’ health care. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 26, 2020

Republicans are having a little fun while they raise money, too.

🚨 LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here ⬇️https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

