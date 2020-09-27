https://noqreport.com/2020/09/27/media-silent-as-philly-treasurer-christian-dunbar-charged-with-embezzlement-sham-marriage/

Over the last four years, many Americans have grown accustomed to the formula mainstream media uses when determining the importance of a story, especially if it involves corruption from a politician. If the alleged perpetrator is a Republican, it’s blasted across the nation as huge news. If the suspect is a Democrat, it’s barely covered outside of local outlets.

Such is the case of Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar. He has been charged with embezzling money from two customers during his previous employment at Wells Fargo and with getting into a sham marriage for the sake of acquiring United States citizenship. According to local news outlet The Philadelphia Enquirer:

Mayor Jim Kenney fired city Treasurer Christian Dunbar on Friday, minutes after federal authorities revealed he had been charged with fraudulently obtaining U.S. citizenship through a sham marriage and embezzling money from a prior job.

FBI agents arrested Dunbar, 40, earlier in the morning at the West Philadelphia home he shares with his wife, Fatoumata Ndiaye-Dunbar.

Federal prosecutors said that the couple secretly wed in a ceremony in Senegal in 2013, while Dunbar was legally married to another woman, a U.S. citizen he had met as a student at Temple University and had married seven years before.

The earlier spouse, who was not named, sponsored Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant, for a green card in 2009. They divorced shortly after he obtained citizenship in 2017.

If a Republican politician in a major city was arrested for embezzling money and partaking in a sham marriage to gain citizenship, it would be broadcast far and wide. Since Christian Dunbar is a Democrat, mainstream media is ignoring the story.

