https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/miketyson-convicted-felons-nevada/2020/09/27/id/989080

A Nevada law that restores voting rights to convicted felons will permit mercurial boxing legend Mike Tyson to vote, he says, for the “first time.”

Tyson tweeted:

“This election will be my 1st time voting. I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote.”

Tyson, 54, spent three years in prison after being convicted in 1992 on charges of rape and deviant sexual conduct. Nevada’s 2019 criminal justice reform permits felons who completed their sentence to have their right to vote restored.

Tyson did not say which presidential candidate he will vote for, and while he has ridiculed Republicans before, he has reportedly also expressed some conservative political views.

