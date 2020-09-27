https://www.theepochtimes.com/mother-allegedly-kills-disabled-daughter-silences-her-medical-alarm-police_3516273.html

A Minnesota woman was arrested and jailed after officials alleged that she killed her disabled daughter and waited to contact the authorities.

Elise C. Nelson is charged with second-degree intentional murder and second-degree manslaughter, allegedly killing her 13-year-old daughter, Kylie Larson, officials told the Star-Tribune.

Court documents said Kylie was impaired and had to wear a pulse oximeter, which monitors her oxygen levels and pulse rate. When her oxygen levels or pulse went too low, an alarm would be sounded.

Nelson is accused of silencing her daughter’s warning alarm two times when her husband and other children weren’t at home, court documents said. Nelson then kept silencing the warning alarm before turning it off.

“With the machine off, nothing monitored the child’s oxygen saturation levels or pulse rates,” a criminal complaint said, according to the paper. That occurred on June 22.

First responders found Kylie unresponsive on the living room floor and said she was dead for “quite some time,” according to officials in a CBS Minnesota report.

On Sept. 24, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Kylie’s death was partially caused by complications during birth, but it also said Nelson “deprived care resulting in death,” reported the Star-Tribune.

Nelson was booked into jail on Sept. 23 and appeared in court on Sept. 24. She is slated to appear in court on Oct. 8 and was jailed on a $350,000 bail.

In an obituary, Kylie was described by her family as “our gift from God.”

“Her smile was so beautiful it radiated love and joy to all,” it read. “Kylie enjoyed being outside and moving around, whether it be spinning around in her chair, going for walks with friends and family, or traveling to new places.”

