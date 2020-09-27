https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/msnbc-host-has-to-help-biden-remember-what-hes-talking-about/

Rush has updated this list, many of the “old” UTOL having become somewhat dated (but no less true for being in the past tense!) As read by Rush Limbaugh on his radio show, Friday, February 18, 1994:

(All equally truthful: number 1 is not more or less important than 35.)

1. There is a distinct singular American culture – rugged individualism

and self-reliance – which made America great.

2. The vast majority of the rich in this country did not inherit their

wealth; they earned it. They are the country’s achievers, producers,

and job creators.

3. No nation has ever taxed itself into prosperity.

4. Evidence refutes liberalism.

5. There is no such thing as a New Democrat.

6. The Earth’s eco-system is not fragile.

7. Character matters; leadership decends from character.

8. The most beautiful thing about a tree is what you do with it after you

cut it down.

9. Ronald Reagan was the greatest president of the twentieth century.

10. The 1980s was not a decade of greed but a decade of prosperity; it was

the longest period of peacetime growth in American history.

11. Abstinence prevents sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy -every

time it’s tried.

12. Condoms only work during the school year.

13. Poverty is not the root (“rut”) cause of crime.

14. There’s a simple way to solve the crime problem: obey the law; punish

those who do not.

15. If you commit a crime, you are guilty.

16. Women should not be allowed on juries where the accused is a stud.

17. The way to improve our schools is not more money, but the

reintroduction of moral and spiritual values, as well as the four

“R’s”: reading, ‘riting, ‘rithmatic, and Rush.

18. I am not arrogant.

19. My first 35 Undeniable Truths are still undeniably true.

20. There is a God.

21. There is something wrong when critics say the problem with America is

too much religion.

22. Morality is not defined by individual choice.

23. The only way liberals win national elections is by pretending they’re

not liberals.

24. Feminism was established as to allow unattractive women easier access

to the mainstream of society.

25. Follow the money. When somebody says, “It’s not the money,” it’s

always the money.

26. Liberals attempt through judicial activism what they cannot win at the

ballot box.

27. Using federal dollars as a measure, our cities have not been

neglected, but poisoned with welfare dependency funds.

28. Progress is not striving for economic justice or fairness, but

economic growth.

29. Liberals measure compassion by how many people are given welfare.

Conservatives measure compassion by how many people no longer need it.

30. Compassion is no substitute for justice.

31. The culture war is between the winners and those who think they’re

losers who want to become winners. The losers think the only way they

can become winners is by banding together all the losers and then

empowering a leader of the losers to make things right for them.

32. The Los Angeles riots were not caused by the Rodney King verdict. The

Los Angeles riots were caused by rioters.

33. You could afford your house without your government – if it weren’t

for your government.

34. Words mean things.

35. Too many Americans can’t laugh at themselves anymore.

Rush needs a 2020 update. Mega dittos, pray for Rush, pray for Trump, pray for America.

MAGA!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

