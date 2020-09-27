https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-read-author-analyst-larry-schweikart-winning-big-demokkkrats-literally-resorted-civil-war/

Best-selling author and analyst Larry Schweikart broke down the latest swing state numbers and they are DEVASTATING for the DemoKKKrats.

Schweikart points to the latest returns from Florida and the latest registration trends in FL, NC, PA, AZ, NM, and Nevada that are through the roof for Republicans.

President Trump in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

4) I would never want to be in a foxhole with some of you. King Leonidas: “100,000 Persians? We can take ’em.” Some of you: 5,000 mail-in votes? WE’RE DOOMED! — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 27, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Through Crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, California (VIDEO)

8) Cuz we’re FINDING AND CATCHING these right and left. I would be very concerned if we were NOT finding fraudulent ballots, cuz that would mean they were getting away with it. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 27, 2020

11) But it will be low- to mid-300s electoral votes and, I think, a popular vote margin of 5 million. Again, I base this on a student shortfall of 1 to 1.5m DemoKKKrat votes; a black shift of 2-3m votes; and another half mil or so party switchers. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 27, 2020

13) Right now DemoKKKrats are BEHIND their 2016 numbers in NC by 20%, while Rs are up 2%; DemoKKKrats’ early vote lead in FL is shrinking daily. If they don’t come out of FL with just a massive (around 300,000) VBM lead or early vote lead? Trump will win by 200,000. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 27, 2020

16) It’s so bad the official mouthpiece of the DemoKKKrat Party, “Axios,” wrote a piece warning that the Ds were shifting their strategy to ED cause VBM wasn’t working out like they thought. 17) OOPS. Too late. They have already terrified the oldsters with the China Virus. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 27, 2020

19) Registration trends in FL, NC, PA, AZ, NM, NV are through the roof for Rs. Way, way beyond my most optimistic projections. FL may end up on election day being a D lead of under 150,000. They had almost a million lead in 2012. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 27, 2020

22) Be Caesar, Napoleon, Patton. They gave defeat “that” much thought because they were focused on winning. 23) So go win. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

