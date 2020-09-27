https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518535-new-biden-campaign-ad-jabs-at-trumps-750-income-tax-payments

A new ad from former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE‘s (D) campaign targets President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE over details about his tax payments reported by The New York Times on Sunday.

The ad, released on Twitter by the Biden campaign late Sunday evening just hours after the Times’ bombshell report was published, features the faces of a number of U.S. taxpayers and their corresponding tax burdens, before comparing their payments to the $750 reportedly paid by Trump during his first year in office. It features no narration.

Teachers paid $7,239

Firefighters paid $5,283

Nurses paid $10,216 Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020

The ad is the Biden campaign’s first official comment on the story reported Sunday by the Times, which detailed the numerous financial loopholes pursued by the president to reduce his tax burden including the writing-off of some expenses such as his own hairstyling costs as business-related.

The president and the Trump Organization have both fiercely denied the story, which comes shortly before the president and Biden’s first head-to-head debate on Tuesday. At a press conference Sunday, Trump himself said that the story was “totally fake news.”

Other Democrats were quick to shred Trump on Twitter over the story, calling his low reported tax rate and years of paying no taxes at all a disgrace to working families.

“Donald Trump paid just $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017. He knows better than anyone that there’s one set of rules for the wealthy and giant corporations and another for hardworking Americans—and instead of using his power to fix it, he’s taken advantage of it at every turn,” tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Defense: Appeals court revives House lawsuit against military funding for border wall | Dems push for limits on transferring military gear to police | Lawmakers ask for IG probe into Pentagon’s use of COVID-19 funds On The Money: Half of states deplete funds for Trump’s 0 unemployment expansion | EU appealing ruling in Apple tax case | House Democrats include more aid for airlines in coronavirus package Warren, Khanna request IG investigation into Pentagon’s use of coronavirus funds MORE (D-Mass.).

“Shock of shocks! Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed billionaire, received a $72.9 million tax refund from the IRS while not paying a nickel in federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years,” added Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Sanders tells Maher ‘there will be a number of plans’ to remove Trump if he loses Sirota reacts to report of harassment, doxing by Harris supporters MORE (I-Vt.). “Yep. Trump l-o-v-e-s corporate socialism for himself, rugged capitalism for everyone else.”

