An intruder broke into a home where NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife were staying and snatched their grandchild before the retired quarterback was able to wrestle the baby back.

TMZ Sports reported the incident occurred Saturday evening at a Los Angeles County home.

A 39-year-old woman entered the house through an unlocked door and grabbed the baby out of someone’s arms. Montana and his wife Jennifer confronted the woman in another room of the house, where they were able to gain control of the baby.

The perpetrator fled but was captured by police a few blocks away. She was charged with kidnapping and burglary, TMZ reported.

Montana tweeted Sunday afternoon, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Montana won four Super Bowls and earned the Super Bowl MVP award three times. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979-1992 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 1993-1994.

