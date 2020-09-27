https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/no-comment-joe-biden-dances-around-issue-asked-will-take-drug-test-tuesdays-debate-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Sunday danced around the issue when asked if he would take a drug test before Tuesday’s debate.

Biden crawled out of his Delaware basement on Sunday and shuffled over to a venue in Wilmington to deliver remarks on the Supreme Court after taking several days off from the campaign trail.

A reporter asked Joe Biden if he would take a drug test before the debate and Biden shrugged off the question with his signature nervous laugh.

“No, I have no comment,” Biden said.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Through Crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, California (VIDEO)

WATCH:

Joe Biden was asked whether he will take a drug test before the debate. “No, I have no comment,” he said. pic.twitter.com/jHX5qfESR2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2020

President Trump again on Sunday morning said he will be demanding Joe Biden take a drug test prior to, or after the debate on Tuesday night.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” Trump said.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Many are speculating that Biden is taking drugs in order to be able to get through the day.

Biden can barely speak and he has called ten lids before noon in September alone.

Joe Biden made a bizarre claim on Saturday that he got to the Senate “180 years ago” after he was seen on MSNBC breathing heavily and struggling to speak.

Biden is in such bad shape that his wife Jill is out stumping for him while he stays put in his basement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

