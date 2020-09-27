https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/27/nyt-reveal-on-trumps-tax-records-actually-prove-trump-was-telling-the-truth-blow-apart-dem-conspiracies/
About The Author
Related Posts
For Their Own Safety – Amid a Heat Wave – LA Mayor Shuts Off Power to a Party-Hosting Home
August 20, 2020
Conor McGregor Beats Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246
January 19, 2020
Shipment of Nearly 20 Thousand FAKE U.S. Driver’s Licenses From Communist China Confiscated at Chicago Airport
August 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy