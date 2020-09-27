https://justthenews.com/government/white-fragility-unconscious-bias-and-intersectionality-are-terms-concern-vought-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought during a Monday interview on The Water Cooler said that he had issued guidance regarding the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate training that teaches that the U.S. or those of a certain race or ethnicity are tainted with inherent racism.

Vought told host David Brody that some of the phrases of concern include terms such as “white fragility,” “unconscious bias,” and “intersectionality.”

Earlier this month in a Sept. 4 memo, Vought wrote that “all agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.”

During the interview with Brody, Vought pointed to looting and destruction in American cities and said that it is connected with “a leftist philosophy” that says institutions are fundamentally infected with racism and should be destroyed.

“We certainly don’t want it practiced and preached at the federal government level though training to federal workers,” Vought said.

