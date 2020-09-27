https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/27/omg-lol-someone-actually-wrote-this-the-new-yorkers-latest-spin-aka-hunter-biden-damage-control-is-a-doozy/

It looks like the Leftist media has decided they can’t keep hiding Hunter Biden (they have to know Trump is going to bring him up during the debate on Tuesday), so they’ve decided to make him a troubled man who Joe has saved time and time again with a ‘father’s love.’

Alrighty then.

From The New Yorker:

Kathleen told friends that she felt ostracized by the Biden family. Hunter denied hiring prostitutes, and said that he hadn’t been to a strip club in years. But, he said, the evening the story was published, “I went directly to a strip club. I said, ‘Fuck them.’ ”

The first that Biden heard of the relationship was when the Post asked his office for comment. Hunter issued a statement saying that he and Hallie were “incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time.” Hunter told me he appealed to his father to make a statement, too: “I said, ‘Dad, Dad, you have to.’ He said, ‘Hunter, I don’t know if I should. But I’ll do whatever you want me to do.’ I said, ‘Dad, if people find out, but they think you’re not approving of this, it makes it seem wrong. The kids have to know, Dad, that there’s nothing wrong with this, and the one person who can tell them that is you.’ ” A former Biden aide confirmed that Biden agreed to issue a statement because of concerns about Hunter’s well-being. Biden told the Post, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. . . . They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

The article reads like a love letter to Joe for having to deal with his troubled son.

It’s … well, it’s ridiculous.

But it is The New Yorker so there’s that.

Shew, right?!

We have this exact though several times a day reading Twitter.

True story.

If Hunter’s last name was Trump they’d be covering him in all his infamous glory.

Look at how they treat Ivanka and she didn’t even knock up a stripper.

And it would be one of thousands out there.

Yup.

As if we needed another reminder.

