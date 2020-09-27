https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/27/our-media-is-a-joke-cnns-brian-stelter-thinks-the-ny-times-trump-tax-story-is-finally-the-real-deal-spoiler-alert/

As we told you on Sunday, a New York Times story about President Trump’s taxes from the past couple of decades is the latest thing that has caused a media feeding frenzy.

Forget that there are no illegalities alleged, CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks it’s the biggest Trump story in years, and that includes all the other daily huge Trump “bombshells” the media has tried to drop ad nauseum:

This @NYTimes Trump tax bombshell is one of the most important stories of the fast five years. pic.twitter.com/P2CRyrUPxo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 27, 2020

They keep trying and trying…

When they advertise how out of touch with reality they are. https://t.co/Ssjs9p65Te — RBe (@RBPundit) September 28, 2020

Lol imagine this impacting voters and having lived your life longing for this story https://t.co/Ce9DBSG1wQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2020

WALLS ARE CLOSING IN

BEGINNING OF THE END https://t.co/FVX82q8pP8 — LouLou 🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) September 27, 2020

Been there, done that.

Hey, @brianstelter

Why don’t you get Michael Avenatti on for a segment to discuss this huge earth shattering groundbreaking bombshell https://t.co/z4meAcl0Pv — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 28, 2020

“This gets to the heart of the president’s campaign 5 years ago…that he was the star of ‘The Apprentice’ who knew how to bail out America” 1. His show was a success and he paid millions in taxes bc of it 2. Who cares what he said 5 years ago when he now has a record as POTUS? https://t.co/Dl28oS1tqX — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) September 27, 2020

Journalist: there’s nothing really in the NYT report that’s out of the ordinary. Propagandist: https://t.co/wIbYzb9e7L — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) September 28, 2020

Democrat operative @brianstelter pretending his dreams are real again. https://t.co/rveHMFtGyX — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) September 27, 2020

Perhaps CNN should dig a little deeper:

Is anyone accusing him of breaking the law? I’m actually asking. Because if not, what you’re mad at is the tax code. https://t.co/LI2h7UpVoE — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) September 27, 2020

If it’s true, the story isn’t about Trump, it’s about our tax code. https://t.co/6NHioZnvQS — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 27, 2020

And in that case, maybe CNN should report to everybody which body of government writes the tax code.

But at the end of the day, the mainstream media “priorities” are obvious:

So the Trump tax story is a bombshell but Hunter Biden’s corruption is not? Our media is a joke. — Kristie (@KrittyAnn27) September 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

