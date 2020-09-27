https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/09/27/out-of-committee-on-october-22nd-lindsey-graham-reveals-the-timeline-he-expects-for-amy-coney-barretts-nomination/

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) says he expects the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be out of his committee and reported to the entire Senate by the latter portion of October.

During an appearance on Fox News, Graham discussed the schedule.

A) Graham on Fox on confirmation timing: We’ll start on the 12th of October. We’ll have a day of introduction. We’ll have two days of questioning Tuesday and Wednesday. And

on the 15th, we’ll begin the markup. We’ll hold it over for for a week. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 27, 2020

He anticipates that her nomination will be reported out of committee by the 22nd of October.

B) Graham: And we’ll report her nomination out of the committee on October 22nd. Then it will be up to Senator McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 27, 2020

NEW: Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Senate Judiciary Committee will approve Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination on October 22 https://t.co/wXi2wU7Zdc pic.twitter.com/xfg1WHCY0M — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 27, 2020

President Trump officially announced Barrett’s nomination during a press conference in the Rose Garden on Saturday.

