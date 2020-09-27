https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/photo-amy-coney-barretts-daughter-looking-mom-melts-hearts/

A photo taken of the youngest daughter of Judge Amy Coney Barrett looking up at her mother as President Trump announced her nomination to the Supreme Court Saturday has melted hearts around the country.

The moment was captured in a screen grab by Marina Medvin:

This moment of Amy Barrett’s daughter looking up to her mom in pure admiration is everything. God bless America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SCXlBKYHIJ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 26, 2020

According to Heavy, the seven children in the Barrett family are: Emma (19), Vivian (16), Tess (16), John Peter (13), Liam (11), Juliet (9), and Benjamin (8).

Much has been made in the liberal culture about the example set for women by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who blazed a trail against sex discrimination in the 20th century. Indeed Coney Barrett paid tribute to Ginsburg in her remarks at Rose Garden ceremony for her nomination.

But Coney Barrett is also a trailblazer, becoming the first woman with young children at home to be nominated to the Supreme Court. While her judicial philosophy differs from Ginsburg, Coney Barrett is setting a new example about what is possible for women to accomplish in the 21st century.

Paris Dennard sums it up nicely, “This is what America looks like. We should celebrate this family and not try to destroy this family of love, faith and passion. President @realDonaldTrump has nominated a conservative working mom of faith for the #SCOTUS!

This is what America looks like. We should celebrate this family and not try to destroy this family of love, faith and passion. President @realDonaldTrump has nominated a conservative working mom of faith for the #SCOTUS! pic.twitter.com/MkR9dG0gVh — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) September 26, 2020

