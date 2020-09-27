https://justthenews.com/nation/police-different-parts-us-report-911-emergency-calling-outage?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police in different parts of the nation on Monday had issues with 911 emergency calls, Fox News reported, noting that problems occurred in multiple states.

“Delaware State Police Dispatch Centers are currently experiencing a state wide interruption in service. Anyone attempting to call 911 either by cellphone or landline will experience a busy signal,” a statement said. “At this time the issue is being addressed and it is unknown how long the 911 phone service will be unavailable. If you need to report an emergency, you are encouraged to text 911 and type your emergency in the message field.”

A tweet from the Minneapolis Police also indicated that there was an issue.

“ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide. This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed,” the tweet stated.

