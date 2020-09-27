https://www.dailywire.com/news/police-man-walked-into-los-angeles-police-station-assaulted-officer

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was attacked late Saturday while in the lobby of the LAPD Harbor Station in San Pedro, California, officials revealed Sunday morning.

According to the department, the officer was working at the front desk of the station when a man walked in and then proceeded to assault him.

“The officer’s gun was removed and he was fired upon, but not struck. The Watch Commander heard the commotion and responded to the lobby, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect ran to a white pick-up truck and drove off,” said the department in a statement Sunday morning.

The officer’s gun was removed and he was fired upon, but not struck. The Watch Commander heard the commotion and responded to the lobby, at which time an officer involved shooting occured. The suspect ran to a white pick-up truck and drove off. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2020

Multiple officials have since said that the officer is in stable condition.

“Spoke with officer at hospital. He is resting and will be ok. Bumps and bruises. He was not shot. Harbor units responding pursued suspect and took him into custody,” said Police Chief Michel Moore.

Reports are Officer is in stable condition. Enroute now to hospital https://t.co/KewqiylCud — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) September 27, 2020

Sending my best wishes for a quick and full recovery to our @LAPDHQ officer injured in an incident at the Harbor Station tonight. The officer is in stable condition and we’re closely monitoring the situation. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 27, 2020

Only two weeks ago, two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were ambushed while sitting in their patrol car in Compton, California, each suffering gunshot wounds that required emergency surgery.

The female deputy, who was shot in both arms and in the jaw, managed to give her partner emergency medical treatment and radio for help. The two deputies were taken to a local hospital, and have since been released.

A suspect is still at large, and the sheriff’s department has put up a six-figure reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and criminal conviction.

“This is just a somber reminder: It’s a dangerous job,” Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said after the ambush shooting. “Actions — words — have consequences, and our job does not get any easier because people don’t like law enforcement.”

“The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train, and seeing somebody just walk up and just start shooting on them — it pisses me off, it dismays me at the same time,” he later added. “There’s no pretty way to say it.”

After LASD posted an edited-down video clip of the shooting, President Donald Trump shared it on Twitter, simply saying: “Animals that must be hit hard!”

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

